Cuban President presided over the Central Ceremony for the 64th Anniversary of the National Rebellion Day

PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Jul 26 (acn) Army General Raul Castro, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Councils of State and Ministers, presided over the central event for the 64th anniversary of the Moncada's deed and the National Rebellion Day.



Paying tribute to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, his ideas and legacy, people from Pinar del Rio commemorated the attack on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes barracks, without the physical presence of the leader of the Cuban Revolution for the first time.

The ceremony took place at Hermanos Cruz neighborhood square, enlarged, paved and renovated, which welcomed more than 10,000 people who, since early hours in the morning, gathered for the event.

The event was attended by the main leaders of the Cuban Revolution and national and foreign guests, attackers of the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes barracks, Granma Yacht's expeditionaries and combatants of the clandestine struggle.

Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Vice-President of the Councils of State and Ministers, and Gladys Martinez, First Secretary of the Communist Party in the province, gave speeches in the ceremony.

The event was also attended by members of the Venceremos brigade and the 28th United States-Cuba Friendship Caravan, sponsored by the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO) -Pastors for Peace-, who defy the travel ban of Americans to Cuba and demonstrate against the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States to the Caribbean island for more than half a century.

This is the third time that Pinar del Río hosts the national event for the anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes barracks.