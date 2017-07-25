New Laboratories to Support Agricultural Research

Share

Holguin, Cuba, Jul 24 (ACN) The creation of three laboratories at the University of Holguin dedicated to biological control and vegetable physiology will help develop new research projects in sensitive areas like agriculture and biotechnology.

PhD in Sciences, Raymundo Escobar, Dean of the School of Agricultural and Animal Sciences told ACN that two of the laboratories will be available for the next school year while the construction of the physiology center is concluded.

He highlighted among the potential of the laboratories, the technology of the equipment will allow students and professors to carry out chemical and biologic analysis for the determination of properties in samples of water and soil in addition to detecting plagues and bacteria.

High quality microscopes, refrigeration, devices for the lecture of pH and dissolved oxygen, among other processes that occur in the plantations and study on animal production by students and teachers can be carried out without difficulties in the modern installation, said the directive.

He recalled that many of the tests that will soon be executed in the installation previously had to be examined in laboratories in Havana.

Escobar pointed out that the creation of the laboratories not only allows a better academic formation of the educators and facilitate obtaining evidential scientific results, but will contribute in supporting the University as a public center with major ties with the provincial institutions.