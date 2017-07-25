Pastors for Peace Reaffirms Permanent Support to Cuba

Share

Havana, Cuba, Jul 24 (ACN) Members of the 28th US-Cuba Friendshipment Caravan/Pastors for Peace ratified on Monday in Havana that they will permanently accompany the Cuban people in its struggle to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean island.

Reverend Luis Barrios, coordinator of the group sponsored by the Inter-Religious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO) said during a press conference at the Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, (ICAP), that they reaffirm that Cuba will never be alone.

The religious leader characterized as illegal and immoral the US blockade that has lasted more than 50 years and whose elimination is conceived as one of their main challenges, work which began in 1988.

He assured that Pastors for Peace, "will not sit and observe for anyone to attempt against the dignity of the Cuban people", and added that they will also fight for the right of the people in the United States to freely travel to Cuba and demand the closure of the illegally occupied US Naval Base in Guantanamo.

Also professor of Psychology, Criminology, Latin American and Latinos Studies at John Jay College of Criminal Justice-CUNY, in New York, addressed US President Donald Trump who announced last June 16th a change of policy towards Cuba.

Reverend Barrios added that even with the new regulations on Cuba which will be announced next September 15th by the US Treasury Department, Pastors for Peace will continue and will not give in to pressures because "love is its license and maximum inspiration".

The Reverend assured that "they are not concerned with what they will face when they return to the US".

Asked on their work in the US, Barrios pointed out that the platform's priority is to break the misinformation blockade in the country and the US Congress.

These are our strongest weapons: educate and awaken awareness, political organization and mobilizations, said the activist.

IFCO-Pastors for Peace Executive Director, Gail Walker said that the current visit to Cuba expresses the continuity of solidarity with the Caribbean island and will return to the US to disseminate Cuba's reality.

The daughter of Reverend Lucius Walker who created and led the project sustained that their intention is to continue traveling to Cuba "despite any risks they would have to confront", referring to reprisals that the Trump administration could take against the caravanistas.

The Executive Coordinator of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Havana, Joel Suarez referred to the close ties between Cuba and Pastors for Peace, expression of support from a number of US communities and the world to achieve better relations between Havana and Washington.

The current edition of the Caravan, made up by 28 activists, mainly from the US will continue their program of activities until Thursday that will include their participation in festivities on occasion of National Rebelliousness Day, July 26th whose main activity will be held in the province of Pinar del Rio.