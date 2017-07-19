Cuba: Rural Area benefited from Photovoltaic Power Station

Share

VILLA CLARA, Cuba, Jul 19 (acn) The people of Caguagua community, in the municipality of Quemado de Güines, are the first in Villa Clara having electric power generated by the sun from the start of a photovoltaic power station.



In the next three years, 12 other solar parks should be built in different villages, student and production centers in the municipality of Santo Domingo, Marta Abreu Central University in Santa Clara, and the mini-industry of Valle del Yabu agricultural enterprise; among others.

Electric power generated in this park is equivalent to the consumption of 2,200 houses and the solar panels can be dismantled quickly in case of extreme weather events, said Carlos Vergara, specialist in this type of works.

He added that it has an installed power of 2.2 megawatts (MW), and can generate about 3,376 MW on average per year.

Vergara noted that diesel savings are significant because it amounts to 877 tons per year, in that village only, to which we must add the protection to the environment because the emission of greenhouse gases is considerably reduced.

Schools, family doctor's offices, and other social facilities count with energy generated by the sun to perform their community functions in the mountains of Villa Clara province.