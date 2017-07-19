España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Cuban 1st VP to visit Nicaragua

Cuban 1st VP to visit NicaraguaHAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (acn) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first vice-president of the Councils of State and Ministers, heads the Cuban delegation attending the central act for the 38th Anniversary of the Triumph of the Sandinista Revolution, to take place today in Managua, Nicaragua.

The delegation of the Caribbean island also includes Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs; José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera, head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, and Juan Carlos Hernandez Padron, Cuba´s ambassador to Nicaragua.

