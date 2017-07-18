Raul Castro Receives Colombian President

Share

Havana, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) Cuban President Raul Castro received on Monday in Havana, his Colombian counterpart Juan Manuel Santos Calderon who is currently on an official visit to the Caribbean island.

Both Heads of States exchanged on the good state of bilateral relations, the process of implementation of the peace accords in Colombia and other issues of the international scenario.

Accompanying the distinguished visitor was Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar and other members of the delegation.

On the Cuban side, was Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and other members of the Cuban delegation.