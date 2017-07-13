Cuban lawmakers discuss housing problems in the country

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Cuban lawmakers held a broad debate on housing problems in Cuba, as part of the third working day in standing committees, of the ninth regular session of the VIII Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power.

Jointly, the members of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committees and the Industry, Construction and Energy Committees analyzed the obstacles that hamper the development of the housing fund in the country, and agreed that many of these obstacles are subjective.

At present, Cuba has 3,811,002 homes, and by the end of 2016 showed a deficit in excess of 880,000 houses, according to a report introduced to the Parliament.

Likewise, they were informed that the housing termination program for the current calendar shows delays, because of a plan of 9,700 houses, over half of them have been concluded by state construction companies, and the owners using credits and subsidies.

But even these new houses are facing huge problems due to the lack of quality of the works.

Deputy Rafael Lopez, from Havana, wondered when investors will perform their role as supervisors of the quality and controllers of the amount of resources allocated by the Cuban government to house development.

He also questioned the true value of a house that is delivered with poor completion, and for which the state itself or the occupant must pay considerable sums of money, since the plans and technical details are not fulfilled due to lack of demand.

Regarding the issue of subsidies to the population to undertake rehabilitation or construction of housing, he said that a comprehensive way to help these people is to have the local governments facilitate transportation for the transfer of materials, a service that today is run solely by self-employed workers, resulting in a spike of prices.

Parliamentarian Jorge Acosta, for Santiago de Cuba, emphasized the subjective nature of many of the problems detected by commissions in the housing sector, and assured that many "are open cracks for corruption, diversion of resources and bad quality of the constructions ".

The excess of red tape to be met by the population was referred to by the another deputy, Nubia Tellechea, who alluded to this point as one of the ballasts that dilate solutions to the problems of construction and legalization of housing.

If there is a lack of work force in the municipal directorates of Physical Planning and the amount of paperwork prevents its proper functioning and compliance with the terms provided by the Law, why not make them more expeditious? she asked.

Magalys Rivero, a representative of the Institute of Physical Planning, explained how, as a result of the enactment of Decree Law 322/2014, amending the General Housing Law, the number of procedures presented by the population increased, and stated that more than 90 percent were resolved.

However, she said, problems persist with the granting of technical opinions and delivery of plots, limited by urban planning issues and lack of minimum conditions such as sewerage, electricity and aqueduct.

During this day, the deputies learned that Cuba plans a medium-term strategy with the intention of improving the housing fund, which is based on the use of potential in the territories, increase in local production of materials, increase of constructive capacities and the introduction of new technologies.