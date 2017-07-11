More control on water works needed, say Cuban lawmakers

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (acn) Cuban deputies emphasized the need to carry out a correct preparation of investments and their subsequent upholding to ensure durability of hydraulic works that are being built in the country.



The parliamentarians of the Standing Committee on Industry, Constructions and Energy, met prior the ninth ordinary session of the 8th Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power, expressed dissatisfaction with the result of "finished" executions that do not have the quality required.

Marlenis Barzaga, deputy for Holguin, said despite the investment process for rehabilitation of hydraulic infrastructure in that eastern province, water is not received with quality, situation that could also affect the proper functioning of the networks.

In coincidence, Leonardo Valdes (Artemisa), noted that it is not enough allocating large amounts of money for the construction of new works if the necessary resources for their maintenance are not guaranteed.

Other deputies agreed on the need to ensure the support of the national industry for the production of parts and accessories intended for hydraulic works.

Meanwhile, Ines Maria Chapman, president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, stressed the importance of regulations to "clean up illegalities and indiscipline in both the state and business sector as well as in the residential one."

According to data provided by Antonio Rodriguez, vice president of the same body, investment plan of this agency for this year amounts to more than 450 million pesos (CUP).

By the end of May, 8,680 000 CUP were allocated to face the drought, while a hundred works were completed, benefiting more than 759,000 people in terms of supply and sanitation services, mainly in the provinces of Havana and Santiago de Cuba.

Nine issues related to the areas of industry, construction and energy are analyzed by the parliamentarians of this permanent commission at the Havana Convention Center, including the investing program in water resources and housing sectors, as well as the treatment of illegalities and the approaches of the population.