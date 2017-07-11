Cuban deputies to discuss state of agriculture, other issues

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) Cuban lawmakers in their second day of work in standing committees, before the ninth regular session of the VIII Legislature of the Parliament, will analyze today, among several issues, compliance with measures to increase agriculture production and improve its commercialization.



These meetings take place in the Havana's Convention Center, where the agri-food group standing committee will discuss the development of mountain crops and the investment process in the programs implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture.

In addition, they will discuss the actions taken to control the production of animal feed that replaces imports.

Likewise, the Economic Affairs Commission will evaluate the results of the inspection carried out to entities that reflected payment of salaries without productive support at the end of 2016, while Health and Sports together with the National Defense will assess the epidemiological situation of the country and strategies to fight diseases.

The deputies will also talk about the children's and youth programming offered by the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television, with emphasis on the country's information and cultural policy, and ways and means to combat illegalities and inappropriate social behavior.

Another issue that will focus particularly on the International Relations Commission is the current state and perspectives of Cuba-US relations, the balance of political and economic ties with Europe and Canada, and the priorities and perspectives of agreement with the European Union.

During the debates, the members of the National Assembly of People's Power analyzed the results of the implementation of the Guidelines for Economic Policy of the Party and the Revolution, approved in the 7 th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, which were ratified in Parliament in June.