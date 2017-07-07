Legacy of the Chancellor of Dignity Raul Roa Garcia is Remembered

Share

Havana, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) The legacy of the Chancellor of Dignity, Raul Roa Garcia was highlighted on Thursday at the Higher Institute of International Relations in Havana on the occasion of the death of the renowned Cuban diplomat.

With the presence of Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Deputy Foreign Minister Abelardo Moreno spoke of the importance for the younger generation to learn on the example of the exceptional man.

He insisted in the need to remember Roa as the Foreign Minister and teacher, "the man that achieved forging the thinking and action of the leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and a school of foreign affairs based on permanent ethics".

Moreno also highlighted the preparation of the Cuban diplomats and their loyalty to the principles of the Revolution.

Raul Roa Garcia was Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1959 to 1976.

The name of Chancellor of Dignity was given to Roa during a meeting at the Organization of American States in 1960 when he denounced the imminent aggressions against Cuba after the triumph of the Revolution in 1959.

After not receiving any acceptance in his denunciations, he expressed: "I will join my people and the peoples of Our America will also join my people".

Roa Garcia actively participated in the fight against the Gerardo Machado dictatorship. He joined the Revolutionary Student Movement at an early age alongside Julio Antonio Mella and founded the Cuban Revolutionary Anti-imperialist Organization.