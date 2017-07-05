Cuban beach volley duo to debut in Gsteed, Switzerland

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (acn) The Cuban duo of Sergio Gonzalez-Nivaldo Diaz will make its debut today against the hosts Nico Beeler-Marco Krattiger, on the second day of the stop of the World Beach Volleyball Tour in Gsteed, Switzerland.



In addition to this match for group H, Gonzalez and Diaz´s next rivals will be Brazilians Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schmidt, Olympic and world champions.

According to the website of the tournament, their third game in this group will be against Canada's Michael Platinga-Grant O'Gorman.

The Caribbean duet, 24th in the world ranking, fifth seat in Rio 2016 Olympics and ninth in the World Cup of Holland 2015, is already qualified to the World Championship of Vienna, from July 28 to August 6.

According to the website of the International Volleyball Federation, they were included Poole A along with the first seeds, led by Brazilians Alvaro Filho and Saymon Barbosa, who lead the global list.

The other two pairs of this group are Austrians Thomas Kunert and Christoph Dressler (25) and Trinitarians Marlon Phillip and Daneil Williams (48).

Cuba also earned tickets to the WC through the duos of Karell Peña-Daisel Quesada and Lidiannis Echeverria-Leila Martinez.

Peña and Quesada (28) are in Group D, which is completed by Brazilians Evandro Gonzalves-Andre Loyola (4), Mexicans Juan Virgen-Lombardo Ontiveros (21) and Dutch Christiaan Varenhorst-Maarten Van Garderen (45).

While the women´s pair of Echeverria-Martinez appear in Poole B along with Germans Chantal Laboureur-Julia Sude (4), Spain´s Elsa Baquerizo-Angela Lobato (23) and Colombians Andrea Gorda-Claudia Galindo (47).