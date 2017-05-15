Cuba will always support Palestine, says Cuban Five

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, May 15 (acn) "What is happening in Palestine today is a shame for humanity," said Cuban anti-terrorist Rene Gonzalez in assuring that his country will never betray those who have always being its friends, and Arab peoples especially.



Speaking at the inaugural session of the 3rd International Arab Forum on Justice for Palestine, in the Lebanese capital, Gonzalez encouraged to fight injustice against that people and sought solidarity for Palestinians who are on hunger strike in Israeli jails for almost a month, Prensa Latina published.

The brutality applied to Palestinians is only a sample of Zionist brutality, denounced the Hero of the Republic of Cuba, who was imprisoned for more than 15 years in the United States for alerting of terrorist plans made in Florida against his nation.

In front of an audience packed with representatives of all Palestinian political, social and religious tendencies, the antiterrorist stated that after two world wars, the right to colonization of peoples had to disappear from the laws of men.

Gonzalez, one of the five Cubans whose imprisonment sparked an international solidarity campaign, deplored Israel's abuses with absolute impunity and asked whether in the future "our grandchildren will understand that we allow there were Palestinian prisoners to fight against occupation."

He also conveyed to the audience a greeting from the revolutionary people of Cuba, assuring that they have always been in solidarity with the Palestinian cause and "we will continue being it because we study history and we have learned what happens to all who renounce to their principles".

He stressed that Cuba reestablished diplomatic relations with the United States based on respect between the two countries, but - he said - we will never betray those who have been our friends, and the Palestinian people and the Arab peoples are our friends.

Invited by solidarity movements and activists, Gonzalez arrived in Beirut last Saturday in his first visit to Lebanon accompanied by his wife Olga Salanueva to carry out an extensive program of activities.

René Gonzalez, Gerardo Hernandez, Ramon Labañino, Antonio Guerrero and Fernando Gonzalez, known as The Five, were the Cuban patriots sentenced to prison after a process plagued by irregularities by preventing terrorist actions against their country from the United States.