Havana, Thursday 04 de May de 2017 02:57 pm
Ecuadoran President paid homage to Fidel and Marti

Ecuadoran President paid homage to Fidel and MartiSANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, May 4 (acn) Rafael Correa Delgado, president of the Republic of Ecuador, paid tribute today to the National Hero, José Martí, and the eternal leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, at Santa Ifigenia patrimonial cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba city.

Correa was accompanied by Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, Commander of the Revolution and vice-president of the Councils of State and Ministers.
During his stay in this city he will have an agenda of activities that includes visits to sites of historical and social interest and exchange with Ecuadoran students that are trained in the University of Medical Sciences of this eastern city, where he will also receive important recognitions.

