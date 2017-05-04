Ecuador´s President Rafael Correa arrived in Cuba

Share

SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, May 4 (acn) Rafael Correa Delgado, president of the Republic of Ecuador, arrived on Wednesday night to this city, on an official visit to Cuba, where he will pay tribute to the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro and receive important recognitions.



It is an honor to arrive at this land that is always sister, heroic and inspiring, thanks for that example of dignity and permanent struggle that inspires all Latin Americans, said Correa when arriving at Antonio Maceo international airport.

There he was received by Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, Commander of the Revolution and vice-president of the Councils of State and Ministers, Lazaro Exposito Canto, first secretary of Communist Party in Santiago de Cuba province, Beatriz Johnson Urrutia, president of the Provincial Assembly of the People's Power, as well as Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Cuba´s vice minister of Foreign Affairs, and Fabian Solano, ambassador of Ecuador in Cuba.

Today, Correa will pay tribute to the Commander in Chief at Santa Ifigenia patrimonial cemetery, and will visit places of historical and social interest in the city of Santiago.

After his visit to this territory, he will go to the Cuban capital, where he will receive the José Martí Order, highest distinction granted by the Council of State to foreign personalities, and the Honoris Causa Doctorate, awarded by the University of Havana.