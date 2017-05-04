World Trade Union Leaders were awarded the Cuba´s Friendship Medal

Share

Havana, Cuba May 4 (ACN) The Cuban Council of State awarded the Friendship Medal to George Mavrikos, general secretary of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), for his work in defending workers' rights.



The high recognition was presented in this city during the closing of the Solidarity Meeting with Cuba by Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, secretary general of the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym).

In addition, Valentin Pacho, WFTU vice-president, also received this award from the hands of Fernando Gonzalez, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and president of the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym).

Both leaders of the WFTU have developed an intense labor, political and union history, and with their work contributed to reinforce the friendship, solidarity and support to the main battles waged by the Cuban people.

During the ceremony, Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, updated the delegates on aspects of Cuban foreign policy.

Representatives of trade union organizations in Argentina, Brazil and Venezuela also shared experiences about what happens in these nations besieged by the right and external interference.

In addition to Fernando Gonzalez, the meeting was also attended by the four other antiterrorist fighters, who were unjustly sentenced to long sentences in North American prisons: Gerardo Hernandez, Ramón Labañino, Antonio Guerrero and René Gonzalez.

Salvador Valdes Mesa, vice president of the Council of State, and Teresa Amarelle, general secretary of the Federation of Cuban Women, presided over the meeting.