España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Wednesday 03 de May de 2017 01:10 pm
Home Cuba Ecuadorian President to visit Cuba Today

Ecuadorian President to visit Cuba Today

Created on Wednesday, 03 May 2017 12:16 | Hits: 65 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Ecuadorian President to visit Cuba TodayHAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (acn) Rafael Correa Delgado, president of the Republic of Ecuador, will arrive in Cuba tonight in an official visit.

According to Granma newspaper, the distinguished visitor will hold official talks with Raul Castro Ruz, president of the Caribbean nation, and will carry out other activities.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).