Ecuadorian President to visit Cuba Today
HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (acn) Rafael Correa Delgado, president of the Republic of Ecuador, will arrive in Cuba tonight in an official visit.
According to Granma newspaper, the distinguished visitor will hold official talks with Raul Castro Ruz, president of the Caribbean nation, and will carry out other activities.