España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Friday 28 de April de 2017 01:25 pm
Home Cuba Raul Castro receives President of Seychelles

Raul Castro receives President of Seychelles

Created on Friday, 28 April 2017 12:51 | Hits: 77 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Raul Castro receives President of SeychellesHAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) Cuban President Raul Castro received Thursday afternoon his counterpart from the Republic of Seychelles, Danny Faure, who is on an official visit to Cuba.

Both leaders tackled the bilateral relations and said there is willingness to strengthen cooperation. They also discussed the international situation.

President Faure was accompanied by Minister Macsuzy Mondon, Foreign Relations secretary Claude Morel, and Aude Labaleine, secretary of State for Presidential Affairs.

On the Cuban side were present Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and Rogelio Sierra Díaz, Foreign Minister and his deputy, respectively.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).