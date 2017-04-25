Cuban Vice President Receives Delegation from Spanish Communist Party

Share

Havana, Cuba, Apr 24 (acn) Cuban Vice President and Second Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura welcomed on Monday in Havana a delegation from the Spanish Communist Party headed by its General Secretary Jose Luis Centella.

Machado exchanged with the Spanish visitor on the content and strategic reach of the documents adopted in the 7th Party Congress in addition on the country's efforts to push forward economic development despite the continued US blockade against Cuba, the effects of the international economic crisis and consequences of climate change.

The Spanish representative ratified the Spanish Communist Party's gesture of solidarity with the Cuban people and highlighted the validity of the legacy of the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro in his struggles for social emancipation.

The head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, Jose Ramon Balaguer Cabrera was also present in the encounter.

The visiting delegation carried out a work program that included their participation in the main activity for the celebration of Cuba's victory of the Bay of Pigs Invasion, and meetings with other Party leaders, government, National Assembly and Young Communist League.