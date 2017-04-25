Friends of Cuba Pay Tribute to Fidel

Share

Artemisa, Cuba, Apr 24 (acn) The International May Day Brigade paid tribute on Monday in Havana to the leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro during the official inauguration at the Julio Antonio Mella Camp.

The President of the Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, (ICAP), Fernando Gonzalez Llort highlighted the qualities of the Commander in Chief and said that the brigadistas that are visiting Cuba will experience the first May Day rally without the presence of the country's historic leader.

Fernando added, "you have the possibility of seeing Cuba's realities, amidst the country's implementation of the Party guidelines that updates the management model of the Cuban economy". He added that May Day in Cuba compared to other countries in the world is a day of celebration and victory with new challenges ahead.

There are currently 205 solidarity activists from 29 countries including US brigadistas joining the Brigade for the first time. Speaking to Kofi Ademolla, member of Black Lives Matter, he said that he hopes that US Cuba relations continues to improve.

The African American activist said he is interested in learning more about African history in Cuba and wants to see the reality of a people that has been attacked politically and economically and have been able to survive for so many years.

He said that International Workers Day is carried out in Chicago with the participation of unionists and progressive people in general without the approval of the government, and that is why coming to Cuba on May 1 st is more important.

Peruvians Rosario Surca and Silvia Mato believes that Cuba is the guide to follow by all countries in the world.