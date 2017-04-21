Cuba's Early Warning System in case of Natural Disaster is Highlighted

Share

Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Apr 20 (acn) The European Commission recognized on Thursday in the city of Sancti Spiritus Cuba's contribution to the improvement of the early warning system applied by the Civil Defense in case of natural disasters.

Virginia Andre, Responsible of the General Direction of the Department of Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection of the European Commission highlighted the tools implemented by Cuba to face natural phenomena among them the study of the danger, vulnerability and risks.

During a meeting with authorities of the province of Sancti Spiritus to evaluate the Forsat hydro meteorological project underway in the territory and Villa Clara, Andre referred that these investigations makes the implementation of the international initiative solid because the interest of the PRV is to prepare the population before flooding.

She commented that the AVC (threats, vulnerability and capacities) tools used by the Cuban Civil Defense in the communities nourishes the project and the plans of the reduction of risks before the natural events, in favor of guaranteeing the effectiveness of the activities and measures for the protection of the population and economic resources.

The official said that AVC and PVR consolidate the Forsat and these experiences not only have a national impact but also allows the European Commission to assess the new tools and expand its use in the Caribbean region together with other projects of its type financed by the entity.

Forsat began in September of 2015 benefitting almost 40 thousand people that live in vulnerable areas of the Agabama and Zaza River basins; like the current work in the town of Placetas, in Villa Clara and the municipalities of La Sierpa, Fomento, Trinidad and Sancti Spiritus.

As part of its implementation, the central regions have created the Management Center for the Reduction of Risks and Points of Early Warning.

They will be slowly installed; in addition, automatic hydrological stations and a satellite service of the Meteorology Institute will be expanded.

The UN Development Program sponsors this project; while in Cuba, the Hydraulic Resources, Meteorology Institutes as well as the Ministries of Education and Science, Technology and the Environment, Civil Defense, Red Cross, Federation of Cuban Women and media outlets among others are involved.