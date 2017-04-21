Spanish Communist Party Activist Granted the Friendship Medal

Share

Havana, Cuba, Apr 20 (acn) Spanish Communist Party activist, Jose Luis Centella was granted on Thursday in Havana the Friendship Medal in recognition of his permanent solidarity with Cuba.

During an activity held at the headquarters of the Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, (ICAP) he was given the award granted by the Council of State as an example of Cuba's gratitude for Jose Luis' activism in favor of a number of causes of the Caribbean nation.

ICAP President Fernando Gonzalez recalled that since his membership in the Spanish Communist Party in Andalucia, and his work as deputy of his country's Congress in several legislatures, Centella maintained his support in favor of Cuba, particularly in Spain's most difficult moments under the government of Jose Maria Aznar (1996-2004).

Fernando also recalled that even when "sectors within the Spanish left" criticized the Cuban revolutionary process, Centella faced them with courage.

Among the examples of support, Gonzalez highlighted the parliamentary motions condemning the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba for over half a century and respect for the country's sovereignty.

The solidarity activist also joined alongside other sectors in Spanish society, the battle for the release of the Five Cuban anti-terrorist fighters who remained in US jail for over 15 years.

The President of ICAP thanked the Spanish Communist Party's solidarity, headed by Centella since 2009 in the construction of the Cuban society, support extended towards other Latin American nations like Venezuela, Bolivia and Ecuador.

The Spanish Party leader was honored to receive the medal, "which does not only belongs to me, but all of the activists of the Spanish Communist Party".

He declared that his work has the merit of all revolutionaries in the context marked by the Imperialist offensive in the world.

He reaffirmed the commitment to continue with the defense of the Cuban Revolution and Venezuela, country that is currently suffering the aggressions of the extreme-right and Oligarchic sectors that attempt to revert the Bolivarian social project.

Others that participated in the ceremony were Jose Ramon Balaguer, head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and Gerardo Hernandez, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and Deputy Rector of the Raul Roa Higher Institute of International Relations.