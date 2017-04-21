Despite heavy rains in Guantanamo, reservoirs at lowest levels

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Although some municipalities report accumulated rains higher than the historical average to date, the reservoirs of this eastern province continue to descend and accumulate less than a third of the capacity for which they were conceived.

When only a dozen remain for the arrival of the so-called wet period (May-November), hydrologists, hydrologists and meteorologists stress that the distribution of rainfall, without doubt, benefits crops.

But they also agree that the volume reported is far from that necessary to alleviate the intense drought in the territory of Guantanamo and to increase the reservoirs of reservoir water.

So much so that in the municipality of Niceto Pérez, where La Yaya dam lies, from the first of January to today the average rainfall is equivalent to 349.9 millimeters (mm), of 190.8 mm forecast, and despite Of that "surplus" its level continues to fall.

That the greater hydraulic work of the province advances, in those circumstances, towards the so-called dead level, does not astonish to the experts, knowing that she is nourished, as it were, of a foreign river, Guantánamo.

Contrary to what its name suggests, this fluvial stream was born in neighboring Santiago de Cuba, in the municipality of Songo-La Maya, to be exact, "equally affected by the lack of humidity", in the words of Juan Carlos González, delegate of Hydraulic Resources (HR) in the easternmost territory.

Consequently, the most eastern reservoirs in the country, projected for 345 million m3, accumulate only 108 million, many of them stored in the Faustino Pérez dam, Manuel Tames municipality, and Los Asientos S and Pozo Azul, both in the Valley of Caujerí.

In today's report given to ACN at the Command Post of HR, the Jaibo, second storage facility, is also critically mentioned, with 43.52 million m3 in its glass, 36.27 percent) of the which is able to save at one time.