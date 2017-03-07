Cuban President Raul Castro returns from Venezuela

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Cuban President Raul Castro returned to Cuba Monday at noon from Venezuela after attending the 14th Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) and the activities to pay homage to late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez on the fourth anniversary of his passing.



As reported, Raul led the Cuban delegation to the regional meeting where he stated that the integration of our countries based on solidarity is the essential condition to move towards development and reiterated the ever-lasting support of Cuba to the Bolivarian Revolution and all just causes in the Americas