Cuban Foreign Minister receives US Congressmen
HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez received Monday afternoon US Republican congressmen Tom Emmer and Jason Lewis from Minnesota; Roger Marshall from Kansas; James Comer from Kentucky and jack Bergman from Michigan.
According to the website form the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), Rodriguez and the US lawmakers discussed bilateral issues,
In the meeting were present on the Cuban side the director of the US Department of MINREX Josefina Vidal and her deputy Gustavo Machin.