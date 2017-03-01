España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Wednesday 01 de March de 2017 02:32 pm
Home Cuba Tributo 2017: the latest Cuban rum

Tributo 2017: the latest Cuban rum

Created on Wednesday, 01 March 2017 14:28 | Hits: 8 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Tributo 2017: the latest Cuban rumHAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (acn) Havana Club International S.A. has just launched new Cuban rum with the name Tributo 2017, which official presentation took place in this city, in the frame of the 19th Habano International Festival.

Frenchman Jérome Cottin-Bizonne, the company's CEO, and Vivian Thomas, its director of sales and marketing in Cuba, told the press that it is an authentic and exclusive product, the result of dedication, passion and wisdom of a group of Cuban rum masters headed by Asbel Morales Lorenzo.
Therefore, Tributo 2017 is part of the collection of an annual series of limited editions of exceptional and unique rums, evidenced in that only 2 500 bottles, each listed and with the signature of that expert, will be distributed for marketing all around the world and only 300 of them will be marketed in the Caribbean island.
Morales Lorenzo pointed out that unlike Tributo 2016, which aroma includes tropical dry fruits, in this new rum you can appreciate the flavor of the sugarcane brandy coming from the very old reserves of the Havana Club International factory, carefully mixed by Cuban rum masters.
This product is also distinguished by its bright and transparent amber color, non-aggressive aroma and flavor, which reaffirm the know-how of these experts, who take into account the experience, tradition and legacy of their predecessors.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).