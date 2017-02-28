Cuban Parliament President calls for strengthening Socialism

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) The President of the Cuban National Assembly, Esteban Lazo highlighted on Saturday in Pinar del Rio the importance of understanding the Concept of Revolution and the ideas of Fidel with the objective of strengthening unity and socialism in the country.



The member of the Political Bureau of the Cuban Communist Party highlighted the need to fight and feel what each one does and a self-evaluation in order to contribute more towards our goal of efficiency.

He called for everyone to study the important documents in order to analyze what each can contribute and take the ideas to the base.

Lazo insisted in the rational use of the country's resources and exchange with participants on ways to apply internal control and examine the budget spending in sectors like education with some 500 schools in order to avoid evasion of its funds.

The need to control the budget was a consensus in order to avoid any inefficiencies and witness what occurred in some entities which was the payment of wages without the due production support constituting in a violation.

Participants at the event debated on ways of unionizing the private sector, the good perspectives on the tomato harvest in the territory and the strengthening of the government system.

Referring to the urban illegalities he pointed out a reduction and a better understanding of the population. Lazo added that there is major demands on behalf of inspectors with an outcome of 100 new illegalities reported, according to authorities of the Physical Planning Institute.

The Cuban government leader said that one of the most debated issues was the tax policy and he stressed in achieving for everyone to contribute through their conscience constituting as an obligation to society and the need for the country's development.

Lazo also pointed out the need for an integrated community work aimed at sharing the tasks, commitments and participation, not only on the material things but highlighted the value of unity.

He also talked about a better organization and preparation of the people involved in the next process in which the representatives of the districts can offer their report to the population to be held from March 31st to April 4th in the province of Pinar del Rio.

The participants at the event are willing to improve the process to defend the country and are committed for each to honor the leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro with their daily work.

At the end of the meeting a special recognition was made to former pitching star and current manage of the Pinar del Rio baseball team, Pedro Luis Lazo.