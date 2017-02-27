Cuban Vice President Receives Angolan Government Official

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Economy and Planning welcomed on Thursday in Havana, Minister and Head of the Civil House of the Angolan Presidency, Manuel da Cruz Neto.

During the meeting, both sides analyzed the advances of the bilateral cooperation in important sectors like health and higher education. They also discussed the next steps to strengthen the current relations and mechanisms of the Inter-governmental commission.

Also attending the meeting were Angola's ambassador to Cuba, Jose Cesar Augusto "Kiluanji", and Health and Higher Education Ministers, Luis Gomes Sambo and Adao Gaspar do Nascimiento, respectively among other government officials.

For Cuba, Higher Education Minister, Jose Ramon Sborido Loidi; Vice Minister for Health, Marcia Cobas Ruiz; Executive President of the Business Administration Group, Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja; Cuba's ambassador to Angola Gisela Garcia Rivera and other officials from the Foreign Trade and Foreign Ministries.