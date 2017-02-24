Large graduation at Cuban chocolate and pastries school

Share

Havana, Feb 23 (ACN) More than 300 Cuban and foreign students have graduated from the Latin American and Caribbean School of Chocolates, Pastries and Sweets, reported specialists of the institution on Wednesday in Havana.





There are students from Honduras, Venezuela and Mexico, according to experts when referring to the work of the last five years in the school, which is located in the Research Institute of the Food Industry.

The experts added that the school has the responsibility of creating a culture on the industry of chocolate to technicians and professionals through the elaboration of sweets with Cuban products.

Odaidis Marante Maldonado, head of the chocolate department commented that they carry out research aimed at achieving better quality production aimed at satisfying the clients with excellent variety of chocolates.

She said that they organize courses for Cubans and foreigners in which they learn to decorate and fill the chocolates with coconut, rum, coffee and peanuts.

Marante stressed that the training programs are designed to cover the expectation of those that begin in the sector and professionals that work in the field.

The specialist pointed out that the classes are directed in teaching the handling, transformation and elaboration of the art of delicate chocolates and bakery in addition to the sensorial and tasting identity.

She said the courses are directed to professionals of the state and private sectors among them bartenders interested in the art of creation of chocolate and especially in combination with Cuban liquor.

Marante emphazised that the graduates are satisfied with having received high level classes in the sector.

Regarding the commercialization of the chocolate candies, she explained that they are destined to the Hotel Palco, Jose Marti International Airport, Chocolate Museum and some restaurants.

Marante pointed out that it is a premise for the companies they supply to have the conditions created to transport and store the chocolate, because its characteristics and properties must be maintained.

The 16-year-old school responds to the need of the country's economic development and the small and medium size industry of Latin America and the Caribbean.