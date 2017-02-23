Cuban and German Deputy foreign Ministers discuss bilateral bonds

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) The deputy foreign ministers of Cuba and Germany, Rogelio Sierra and Maria Böhmer, respectively, noted the good health of the economic and political bilateral relations.



During their meeting, held in Havana city, the diplomats spoke on issues of common interest and expressed their governments´ wishes to strengthen their bonds.

Böhmer´s visit ratifies Germany´s interest in having more participation in Cuban economy and to take advantage of the new opportunities for foreign investors.

Last month, executives from 12 companies based in the German state of Baden-Wuttemberg held meetings with Cuban authorities where they expressed their intention to invest in construction, transportation, health services and industry in general.

According to official data published at the website of the German embassy in Havana, in 2014 the trade between the two nations was of 242 million USD