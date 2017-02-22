España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Wednesday 22 de February de 2017 12:42 pm
International Meeting on Historical Cities starts Today

CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Feb 22 (acn) The 11th International Symposium on Challenges of Cities Management begins as part of the central program for the 20th anniversary of the Office of the Historian of Camagüey City (OHCC by its Spanish acronym).

According to the organizing committee, the inaugural conference will be given by Katherine Müller Marin, director of the Regional Office of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
The list of speakers also includes José Rodríguez, head of the OHCC, Luis Pérez, from Colombia´s Autonomous University of Bucaramga, and Lourdes Gómez, professor at Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz University of Camagüey, Cuba.
The forum will run until next Friday and is devoted to the impact of development in human settlements of historical value, and will expose the experiences of localities in Cuba and abroad.
Founded on February 24, 1997, the OHCC undertakes multiple tasks, including contributing to the preservation and conservation of the local historic urban center, which oldest sector was declared UNESCO World Heritage Centre in 2008.

