Havana, Wednesday 22 de February de 2017 12:42 pm
Cuba Raul Castro meets with visiting US lawmakers

Raul Castro meets with visiting US lawmakers

Created on Wednesday, 22 February 2017
Raul Castro meets with visiting US lawmakersHAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuban President Raul Castro received this Tuesday afternoon a delegation of US Congress people led by Senators Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) and Thad Cochran (R-Miss) who are visiting Cuba.

In the meeting, Raul and the US lawmakers exchanged on important issues related to the Cuba-US relations.
The American delegation included two Democrat Senators Thomas Udall (New Mexico) and Michael Bennett (Colorado) and representatives James McGovern and Seth Moulton from Massachusetts, as well as the Chargé d'affaires ad interim of the Embassy of the United States in Havana Jeffrey DeLaurentis.
On the Cuban side were present Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Investment, Bruno Rodriguez and Rodrigo Malmierca, respectively, as well as Josefina Vidal, general Director of the US Department at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Previously, the US delegation had been received by both Ministers and their Agriculture counterpart Gustavo Rodríguez Rollero.

