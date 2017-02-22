Building for Families Affected by Hurricane Matthew is Almost Ready

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (acn) The Bohorque-Hospital settlement, in Baracoa, Guantánamo, first of those destined to families whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew and cannot be rebuilt in the original place, is almost ready.



Dorka Matos, a technician of the work, told Granma newspaper that the finish in the back part and the septic tank, painting and gardening are the actions to be completed in the multifamily building, which execution was resumed last November.

Finishing the property in a record time of 73 days was possible thanks to the commitment of the 50 workers of the Baracoa 4 Construction Company of Guantánamo, she added.

It is a four-floor building, with eight apartments; four of them with two rooms, and the rest has three and all with living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and a patio that will offer the necessary comfort to the residents.

In addition to the Bohorque-Hospital settlement, in Baracoa, the first level of three other buildings was set up to solve the need for homes in families most affected by hydro-meteorological events.