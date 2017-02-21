Traffic Accidents decreased in Havana Last Year

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (acn) Traffic accidents in Havana decreased in 392 during 2016 when compared to the previous year, mainly due to the influence of actions carried out by the Provincial Road Safety Commission.



According to its president, Raul Carmona Ruiz, danger remained despite the reduction of cases as there were six deaths and one injured more than in 2015, being the human factor the main reason for accidents.

Not respecting right of road and speeding are the most common causes, said Carmona, who explained that the latter caused 25 percent of the loss of human lives, adding that the highest number of incidents occurred in urban zones, specifically in residential areas.

The typology that predominates is the collision of vehicles, followed by pedestrian hit, for an average of one or two cases of this type daily.

Arnaldo Rodríguez, secretary of the National Road Safety Commission, expressed the need to apply corrective measures to irresponsible passers-by in order to raise their culture.