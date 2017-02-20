España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Monday 20 de February de 2017 01:42 pm
Raul Castro receives Vietnamese parliamentarians

Raul Castro receives Vietnamese parliamentariansHAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) Cuban President Raul Castro received Sunday afternoon the Vice-President of the Standing Committee of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tong Thi Phong, who is on an official visit to Cuba.

During the meeting the two leaders spoke of the excellent historical relations between the two governments, Communist parties and peoples, as well as the international situation.
Tong Thi Phong was accompanied by the member of the Vietnamese Communist Party Politburo Vo Trong Viet and the Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh.
On the Cuban side were present Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Ana María Mari Machado, Vice-President of the People´s Power Assembly (Parliament)

