Havana, Friday 17 de February de 2017 02:25 pm
Cuban VP Machado Ventura receives Vietnamese leader

Cuban VP Machado Ventura receives Vietnamese leaderHAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) José Ramón Machado Ventura, Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and Vice-President of the Councils of State and Ministers, received on Thursday Tong Thi Phong, member of the Bureau Political of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (PCV) and vice-president of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, who leads a delegation that visits Cuba in response to an invitation from the Cuban parliament.

In a fraternal atmosphere, the leaders exchanged experiences on Party and parliamentary work, as well as on the progress of the implementation of the Vietnamese Renewal processes and the updating of the economic model of Cuba.
Both parties reaffirmed the interest of continuing to deepen the historical relations that unite the two parties, parliaments, governments and peoples.
Salvador Valdés Mesa, member of the Political Bureau and Vice President of the State Council, participated in the meeting. On the Vietnamese side were Nguyen Van Giau, a member of the Central Committee of the PCV and the Standing Committee of the National Assembly; Nguyen Trung Thanh, ambassador to Cuba, and other members of the delegation.

