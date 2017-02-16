Raul Castro meets with President of Ireland

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuban President Raul Castro received on Wednesday afternoon his Irish counterpart Michael D. Higgins who is in Cuba on an official visit.



In an atmosphere of cordiality the presidents addressed the good shape of bilateral relations and the potential to increase trade and cooperation. They also exchanged on international issues.

Mr Higgins was accompanied by David Stanton, Minister of State for Justice; Sonja Hyland, Irish ambassador to Cuba, and other members of his delegation.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Deputy Rogelio Sierra were present on the Cuban side, as well as Minister of Justice María Esther Reus González