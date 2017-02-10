Larger Cuban families get subsidies to repair their houses

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (acn) With the aim of boosting fecundity, since 2016, mothers with three or more children under the age of 12 that lack economic solvency, have been prioritized when granting subsidies to fix their houses.

This novel initiative was undertaken in some municipalities in Cuban eastern provinces, which according to the census had a higher concentration of family units with these characteristics, said Adalberto Carbonell, general director of Fiscal Policy of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP by its Spanish acronym).

The specialist stressed that, in conjunction with the National Office of Statistics and Information, work is being done to identify other territories where mothers with three or more children live, in order to benefit them in accessing this type of subsidy, implemented in the country since 2011.

According to the MFP, $ 1 054 million Cuban pesos - similar to the amount approved in 2016 - were allocated this year to subsidize the purchase of building materials, with the purpose of building or repairing the homes of the neediest people.

The State Budget foresees total expenditures in the current year for 63 811 million Cuban pesos, 11 percent higher than the one estimated in 2016.

It was known that the amounts allocated to Social Security grow by 3.4 percent, and will guarantee the protection to more than 1 670 000 pensioners, while the greater percentage corresponds to pensions by age, disability and death.