Cuban Customs tries to cope with spike in tourists' numbers

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (acn) Given the increase in the arrival of travelers to Cuba, the General Customs of Cuba (AGR by its Spanish acronym) seeks to improve its performance in order to provide better quality services, said a source at the institution.





During the celebration of the event for the 54th anniversary of that agency, Idalmis Rosales, vice-president of the entity, stressed the need to raise professionalism in its workers, as well as the quality of treatment for those who enter the country.

Rosales said that by the end of 2016 more than 4,670,000 passengers arrived by air and sea, most of them entered the national territory through the so-called green channel, which is used by travelers who do not carry more than 30 kilograms of miscellanies, nor more than 10 kilograms of medicines.

According to Rosales, the visitors also exercised their right to import without a commercial character, in accordance with the provisions of the customs laws.

She added that last year, the AGR thwarted 78 attempts to introduce drugs into Cuba thanks to the mastery and improvement of the various techniques, and the modernization of detection equipment, installed in all airports and ports of the country for the control of luggage and cargo.

The K-9 force, specialized in the discovery of narcotics and explosives, and an automated data system for the analysis of advance information, also add to the customs task to face events that put at risk national security.

Rosales also highlighted the preparation of the forces in the National School of Customs Training, which allows the increase of technicians who later enter the units.

The AGR, created on February 5, 1963, is a border control body that also supervises the internal activity linked to foreign trade, which guarantees the safety and protection of society and the economy.

Its functions include safeguarding the country from illegal trafficking in arms, explosives, drugs and precursor chemicals, cultural heritage objects and protected species of flora and fauna.