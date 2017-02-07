España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Tuesday 07 de February de 2017 01:14 pm
Cuban VP Ricardo Cabrisas receives Slovak ministers

Cuban VP Ricardo Cabrisas receives Slovak ministersHAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) Cuban Vice-President and Minister of Economy Ricardo Cabrisas received Monday morning the Ministers of Finance and Public health of Slovakia, Peter Kažimír and Tomáš Drucker, respectively.

The Ministers are on an official visit to Cuba leading a delegation of officials and experts from their ministries with the goal of strengthening and increasing commercial and cooperation relations between the two countries.
During the meeting, VP Cabrisas thanked the Slovak government and its ambassador to Havana for having signed the debt liquidation agreement in October 2015, as well as the support given by Slovakia during its term as rotating president of the Council of the European Union for the signing of the Agreement of Political Dialogue and Cooperation between the European Union and Cuba.
Both parties assessed the growing interest of Slovak companies to invest in Cuba, motivated by the facilities offered by EXIMBANKA, a financial institution in the Slovak Republic.
It was announced that several agreements will be signed in the fields of energy and health

