HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 6 (ACN) The president of the Cuban People´s Power Assembly (Parliament) Esteban Lazo Hernandez leads the Cuban delegation to the inauguration of president-elect of Haiti Jovenel Moïse to take place February 6-7.



According to Granma newspaper the other members of the delegation are Foreign deputy Minister Ana Teresita González Fraga and the Cuban Ambassador to Haiti Luis Castillo Campos