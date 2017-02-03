Cuban Vice-President checks works in water transfer canal

Share

HOLGUIN, Cuba, Feb 3 (acn) The commander of the Revolution, Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, vice-president of the Councils of State and Ministers, confirmed the progress of the hydraulic works associated with the East-West water transfer canal in the province of Holguin.



Right on the field where pipes and irrigation systems are being placed, in the municipality of Cueto, Valdés Menéndez knew about the progress of the investment programs, essentially based on increasing agricultural production and sugar cane cultivation.

He received extensive information on the current situation of the Birán-Baguano canal, with more than 40 kilometers in length, which once completed will benefit extensive agricultural and sugarcane areas.

Roberto Pupo, director general of the construction works, said everything goes as planned and added they are making emphasis on time the supplies of construction materials and those of parts and equipment.

Ramiro Valdés was accompanied in his tour by Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, first secretary of the Communist Party in Holguín province, Alfredo López and René Mesa, Ministers of Energy and Mines and Construction, respectively, and Inés María Chapman, member of the Council of State and President of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources.