Small quake shakes Santiago de Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (acn) The network of stations of Cuba´s National Seismological Service registered a perceptible earthquake at 6:07 pm yesteray, February 2nd, at coordinates 19.78 North Latitude and 75.43 West Longitude, 32 kilometers south-west of Caimanera, Guantánamo, at 18 kilometers of depth and with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale.



Perceptibility reports were received in the municipality of Santiago de Cuba.

No human or material damage has been reported.