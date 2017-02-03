España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Friday 03 de February de 2017 03:11 pm
Small quake shakes Santiago de Cuba

Small quake shakes Santiago de CubaHAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (acn) The network of stations of Cuba´s National Seismological Service registered a perceptible earthquake at 6:07 pm yesteray, February 2nd, at coordinates 19.78 North Latitude and 75.43 West Longitude, 32 kilometers south-west of Caimanera, Guantánamo, at 18 kilometers of depth and with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale.

Perceptibility reports were received in the municipality of Santiago de Cuba.
No human or material damage has been reported.

