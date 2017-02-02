Cuba and South Africa have strong bonds, says Vice-President

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) Cuban Vice-President Salvador Valdes Mesa said after wrapping up his visit to South Africa that bilateral relations between the two countries are strong.

According to a report by Prensa Latina news agency, the Cuban leader arrived in South Africa Tuesday night and held meetings with top government and African National Congress and other organizations´ leaders

On Wednesday, Valdes mesa held official talks with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa. At a joint press conference, the Cuban VP thanked the African country for the warm welcome and spoke of the historial ties between the two countries.

Before the talks, the South African president Jacob Zuma had received Valdes Mesa and wished him a fruitful visit to his nation