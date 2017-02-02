España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Thursday 02 de February de 2017 09:00 pm
Home Cuba Cuba and South Africa have strong bonds, says Vice-President

Cuba and South Africa have strong bonds, says Vice-President

Created on Thursday, 02 February 2017 12:38 | Hits: 62 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Cuba and South Africa have strong bonds, says Vice-PresidentHAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) Cuban Vice-President Salvador Valdes Mesa said after wrapping up his visit to South Africa that bilateral relations between the two countries are strong.

According to a report by Prensa Latina news agency, the Cuban leader arrived in South Africa Tuesday night and held meetings with top government and African National Congress and other organizations´ leaders

On Wednesday, Valdes mesa held official talks with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa. At a joint press conference, the Cuban VP thanked the African country for the warm welcome and spoke of the historial ties between the two countries.

Before the talks, the South African president Jacob Zuma had received Valdes Mesa and wished him a fruitful visit to his nation

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).