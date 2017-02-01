South American solidarity with Cuba brigade visit Santi Spiritus province

Share

SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Feb 1 (acn) Members of the South American Brigade of Volunteer Work and Solidarity with Cuba were able to verify the work of the Revolution in centers designed to foster development, such as children's homes without family protection and sports initiation schools in this city.

They knew the children´s homes without family protection were an initiative of the Cuban socialist government in order to pay special attention to children and youth.

Gloria Torres, from Chile, told ACN that it is remarkable how Cuba, a third world country, has a national network of social assistance centers to house and care for minors without family protection.

Likewise, members of the brigade visited Lino Salabarría Sports Initiation School and saw how athletes in different sports receive training and classes at the facility.

Brazilian Honorio Delgado, the oldest of the group and who came to Cuba for 20 consecutive editions, reiterated the importance of each brigade member to become a point of reference for the knowledge and dissemination of the Cuban reality and its Revolution.

Made up by friends from Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica and Spain, the group has had the possibility of approaching also the history of this central territory, through the visit to sites like the Camilo Cienfuegos Historical Complex, located in the town of Yaguajay.

Conferences on the Cuban economic and social model, Latin American and Caribbean integration and the process of normalization of relations between the Cuban and US governments have been other activities of the members of this movement, whose stay on the island will extend until February 4.