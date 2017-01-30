Machado Ventura: Cuban agricultural production is growing

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 30 (ACN) Despite the difficulties, the production of food in the country grows step by step, José Ramón Machado Ventura, second secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CCP), said in a meeting with members of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP by its Spanish acronym).



During the Fourth Plenary Session of the National Committee of ANAP, the Vice-President of the Councils of State and Ministers also emphasized the impact of the creation of grassroots organizations, which began more than a year ago, in order to work very closely with the boards of directors of the cooperatives.

There are advances in the production of lines that contribute to the nutrition of the people and to the national economy, such as milk, various crops, vegetables, honey and meat, but other indicators related to the integral functioning of productive forms also improved, among them the incorporation of young people and women into the sector.

The Secretary General of the Federation of Cuban Women, Teresa Amarelle, coincided with Machado Ventura in that today there are more females who find in the agricultural sector a way to contribute to society and to find their own economic solvency.

However, we need to keep working on having more women within ANAP, since only 17.9 percent of all associates are women, she added