Havana, Thursday 26 de January de 2017 12:59 am
CELAC Summit rejects US decree against Venezuela

CELACHAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) The Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC) ratified its rejection of the renewal of the interfering decreed signed by former US president Barack Obama that states Venezuela is ¨an unusual and extraordinaire threat¨ to his nation.
The Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said the bloc supports Venezuela and it has made a call to the US to repeal that executive order.
From Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, where the Fifth Summit of CELAC is under ways, the Venezuelan Minister pointed out that the Chavista government is committed to establish relations with the US people and government based on respect and cooperation.
She said her country expects to keep good and respectful relations with the US, where both people are benefited

