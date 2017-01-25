Nicaraguan Minister Praises the Cuban "Educa a tu Hijo" Program

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Nicaragua's Family, Adolescent and Children Minister, Marcia Ramirez praised on Monday in Havana the Cuban "Educa tu Hijo" (Educate your child) program highlighting the teachings of the prevention of violence from early ages.

Ramirez who participated in the 2nd International Berta Caceres in Memoriam Violence of Gender, Prostitution, Sexual Tourism and Human Trafficking Symposium told ACN on the importance of the education project implemented in the Central American country with the name Amor por los mas Chiquitos y Chiquitas (Love for the Small ones).

She emphasized that based in the Cuban experience, we believe that this program will allow new generations to have other visions and forms of relating, different to the patriarchal hegemony reigning in the world.

The Nicaraguan Minister added the need to follow the families in these processes and to teach their children on the prevention of violence since there are born.

The process of change begins with us, she stressed, and mentioned the different actions of social inclusion and women's empowerment pushed forward by the popular government headed by President Daniel Ortega.

She also commented that promoting, preventing and attending are three main issues in the early age warning system of violence against women, boys and girls which has an outlined route in Nicaragua that strongly punishes anyone that attempts against that vulnerable age group.

Regarding the problems of gender violence, prostitution, sexual tourism and human trafficking, she said that they have their bases in cultural patterns and that is why it is important to talk among the families and from there carry out a revolution of the consciousness to transform these sketches that legitimize men as the supreme being and the women to accept the subordination.

Ramirez insisted in the need for spaces to debate to share the good practices of nations and learn from these issues because "there is nothing written on this and the reality is constantly changing", she said.

The 2nd Symposium will conclude on Wednesday underway in the International La Pradera Health Center with the participation of academics, researchers and social activists from Germany, Sweden, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, US and Cuba as host nation.