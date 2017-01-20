Cuba has the lowest prevalence of low birth weight in the Caribbean

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (acn) A report by agencies of the United Nations Organization registers Cuba as the country with the lowest prevalence of low birth weight (5.3%) in the region, Granma newspaper reported.

The text entitled Panorama of Food and Nutrition Security was published by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

This document highlights that exclusive breastfeeding, a nutrition strategy recommended in the first six months of life, increased by 26.4% in 2006, and by 48.6 in the 2010-2011 biennium, as part of the comprehensive program of mother-child care developed in the island.

However, as in the rest of the Caribbean area, there is a notable 59% of overweight in the country, while obesity already reaches a quarter of the total.

The enrichment of food and the preparation of food guides are among the actions undertaken in Cuba to promote healthy nutrition.

The Urban and Suburban Agriculture Program was also considered as one of the policies that contribute to increase the supply of healthy products, and that allows to adapt the production to the demands of consumers of the nearest environment.