Havana, Friday 20 de January de 2017 05:29 am
Prices of private transportation to be regulated in Cuban province

private transportationMATANZAS, Cuba, Jan 19 (acn) Iván Castro, vice president of the Provincial Administration Council (CAP by its Spanish acronym), told ACN that a decrease in the maximum costs of tickets in non-state transportation is foreseen in the Cuban western territory of Matanzas from next February.
The official added that currently the particularities are studied in each of the municipalities, to then materialize an agreement in the CAP that regulates ticket prices of vehicles operating under self-employment.
The new costs of the tickets would be fixed after the valuation carried out on the fluctuation of prices between January 2010 and June 2016, which allows us to establish an objective average of prices that are available to a larger number of population, explained Castro.
Self-employed claim that the parts, tires or the fuel become each day more expensive and therefore they have to increase ticket prices, but reality reflects the need to put an end to such an increase, said Castro.
Approximately 7,600 hauliers work in cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, tricycles, carriages and other privately owned vehicles in Matanzas province, making a significant contribution to the state sector of this important service.

