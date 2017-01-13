Cuba´s First VP meets with US religious leaders

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Cuba´s First Vice-President Miguel Diaz-Canel held an exchange in Havana on Thursday afternoon with leaders of US protestant churches that are visiting Cuba.



Diaz-Canel, when asked about the role of religious institutions in the development of the Cuban society, answered that it can be seen in community programs and in the process, along the government, of the formation of values in the citizenry.

The Cuban leader also spoke of the close relations kept for decades between protestant churches from Cuba and the US, and the working relations with Council of Churches of Cuba (CIC): ¨we are among true friends¨, he said.

Reverend John L. McCullough, President and CEO of global humanitarian agency Church World Service, who leads the delegation, said it was an honor to be in Cuba. ¨there is a bond of friendship we have shared between the US churches and the government and people of Cuba¨

He also expressed his sorrow for the passing away of Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro and this visit takes place at the right moment, taking into account the good relations they keep with the CIC and the joint efforts to strengthen links and normalization of relations between the two countries.